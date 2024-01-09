Pakistan to Experience Intense Cold Wave From Tomorrow

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Jan 9, 2024 | 12:06 pm

A significant part of the country is expected to be affected by a powerful and intense cold wave starting from tomorrow, according to Weather Updates PK.

The private weather forecasting company has forecasted cold Siberian winds and the peak of the winter season from Karachi to Kashmir in the upcoming days.

Yesterday, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted mainly cold and cloudy weather in most of the upper and western parts of the country. According to PMD, temperatures in the northern regions are expected to drop significantly.

Furthermore, the Met Department has indicated the possibility of rainfall in northern Balochistan and western Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, along with snowfall over mountains.

Additionally, light rain is likely in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir during the evening/night. On the other hand, the plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and upper Sindh will experience dense smog/fog.

>