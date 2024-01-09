UHS Announces Merit for Admission to Private Medical and Dental Colleges in Punjab

The University of Health Sciences (UHS) has released the merit details for admissions to private medical and dental colleges in Punjab.

Leading the line is Sharif Medical and Dental College Lahore, securing the highest merit at an impressive 89.31% in both Medicine and Dentistry.

ALSO READ Punjab Offers Huge Relief to Citizens Without Driving Licenses

The selection list encompasses 49 private medical and dental colleges, collectively offering 4,000 MBBS and 1,025 BDS seats. Successful candidates are required to promptly submit the prescribed fee within a three-day window.

In accordance with the Punjab government’s policy, private colleges are diligently adhering to a centralized admissions policy, streamlining the process for aspiring medical and dental students.

The minimum merit required for admission to MBBS in private medical colleges stands at 79.05%, while for BDS, the benchmark is set at 76.10%.

The top merit holders, apart from Sharif Medical and Dental College Lahore, include FMH College of Medicine and Dentistry Lahore at 88.02%, Al Aleem Medical College Lahore at 87.10%, Shalamar Medical and Dental College Lahore at 86.88%, and Lahore Medical and Dental College Lahore at 86.63%.

ALSO READ Punjab Offers Huge Relief to Citizens Without Driving Licenses

As the deadline for fee submission looms on January 11, candidates must expedite their processes to secure their positions by joining their respective colleges. The prescribed fees are to be submitted through a demand draft.

Anticipating a second round of selections, the UHS is expected to release the second selection list on January 15, providing further opportunities for eligible candidates to embark on their medical and dental education journeys.