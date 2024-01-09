News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Punjab Offers Huge Relief to Citizens Without Driving Licenses

By ProPK Staff | Published Jan 9, 2024 | 2:22 pm

Punjab’s Caretaker Chief Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, has once again delayed the implementation of the proposed increase in driving license fees.

The planned fee hike, originally scheduled to take effect today, has been postponed until January 16, granting citizens a temporary reprieve.

Chief Minister Naqvi emphasized the need for citizens to seize this extended opportunity to obtain their driving licenses at the current fee.

He expressed concern over the rising number of individuals driving without licenses, urging them to comply with the regulations before the new deadline. Naqvi warned that failure to do so could result in legal consequences, including potential imprisonment.

Acknowledging the urgency of the situation, Chief Minister Naqvi issued a stern directive to the relevant authorities to expedite the process of license issuance. He emphasized the importance of streamlining the procedures to ensure that citizens can acquire their licenses promptly.

The decision to delay the fee hike comes as a relief for many residents who were caught off guard by the initial implementation date. The extra time provides an opportunity for those who have not yet secured their driving licenses to avoid the impending increase in fees.

Chief Minister Naqvi emphasized the significance of responsible driving behavior and adherence to traffic regulations. He stressed that obtaining a driving license is not only a legal requirement but also a crucial step towards ensuring road safety for all citizens.

>