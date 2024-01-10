Cabinet Approves Regularization of Over 220 Daily Wage Teachers

The federal cabinet has approved the regularization of 227 daily wage teachers, who have been serving in schools and colleges under the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) for the last 10 years.

The decision came after the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training presented a summary to the cabinet, seeking the regularization of the employees who had cleared the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) test for grade-16 and grade-17 posts.

Out of around 300 daily wage teachers who appeared in the FPSC exam, around 60 could not qualify.

Caretaker Education Minister Madad Ali Sindhi said that the Ministry of Finance has approved the posts and the regularization process would be completed soon. “Our effort is to solve the educational issues immediately,” he said.

He added that the country was facing many challenges for years and they would try to resolve them as soon as possible. “We have to take care of our teachers and especially the students, they are the future of our nation,” he said.

The cabinet meeting, chaired by Caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar, also paid tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the security of the polio team in Bajaur. The cabinet condemned the terrorist attack on the police officials and offered prayers for the departed souls.

The caretaker prime minister said that the state can never forget the sacrifices of the martyrs, who gave their today for our tomorrow.