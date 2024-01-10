FBR Issues Final Notice to Non-Filers Before Blocking Mobile SIMs, Cutting Electricity Connections

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued final notices to non-filers before blocking their mobile SIM cards, and mobile phones and disconnection of utilities.
One of the notices issued to the non-filers reads, “You were issued notice under section 114B to file the return, non-compliance results in disconnection of electricity, gas & mobile connections. Please file return immediately.”
Sources told ProPakistani that the FBR is ready to enforce strict measures against non-filers. In the first phase, the mobile SIM cards and mobile phones of non-filers will be blocked. In this regard, the FBR will issue the Income Tax General order during the current month.
The FBR is also devising a strategy to disconnect the electricity and gas connections of non-filers. Till now, FBR lacks complete data on the electricity connections of non-filers.
When contacted, a top FBR official said that mobile phones of non-filers will be blocked during the current month. However, he did not specify a particular date for this measure.