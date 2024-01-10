Ignite to Empower 25,000 Freelancers With Substantial Subsidies

The Ignite- National Technology Fund is set to roll out an innovative subsidy model aimed at supporting 25,000 freelancers across the country.

This initiative, operating under the co-working spaces project, has gained significant momentum and is poised to make a substantial impact on the freelance landscape.

Sources in the IT Ministry told ProPakistani that funding for the co-working spaces project will be drawn from two primary sources.

The Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) has already approved Rs. 1 billion dedicated to the establishment of e-Rozgar centers nationwide. This amount will be utilized by the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) for the creation of 250 e-Rozgar centers.

The second phase of the project, overseen by Ignite, is nearing completion as it focuses on developing a subsidy model tailored to benefit 25,000 freelancers. With the final stages in progress, Ignite is poised to seek board approval before releasing a request for a proposal for the project.

This groundbreaking endeavor is estimated to cost between 2.5 billion to 3 billion rupees, with Ignite allocating the budget for subsidizing freelancers. The funds will ultimately flow to co-working space owners, empowering them to provide essential facilities for freelancers.

The Ministry of IT and Telecom is gearing up to launch the e-Rozgar centers for freelancers in the coming days. The PSEB, in collaboration with established Software Technology Parks across 27 cities, is diligently working on expanding the e-Rozgar network.

To further incentivize private building owners, the government will extend interest-free loans of up to 10 million rupees for the conversion of their buildings into e-Rozgar centers.