Just Before Matric Exam Punjab Makes Sudden Changes to School Subjects

In a major announcement for 9th and 10th grade students, the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has decided to reduce one subject each for these classes.

Sharing details about the decision, a spokesperson for the BISE Lahore stated that beginning from the academic session 2024-26, only ninth-grade students will take Islamic Studies exams, while tenth-grade students will be required to undergo Pakistan Studies examinations.

According to the spokesperson, marks for both the subjects have increased from 50 to 100. Furthermore, the Punjab Textbook Board has been ordered to print books, aligning with the latest curriculum changes.

Recently, the BISE Lahore announced that the upcoming Matric exams will commence from March 1, 2024. The announcement was made following a meeting of the Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen at BISE Rawalpindi.

The meeting finalized the tentative date sheet for the 9th and 10th annual examinations in 2024. According to the tentative date sheet for Punjab matric exams, class 10th papers are scheduled to begin with the History of Pakistan on March 1.

Subsequent exams include Punjabi on March 2, English Compulsory on March 4, and Arabic on March 5. Following is the complete date sheet: