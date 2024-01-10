Punjab Announces Extra Winter Holidays for Specific Students

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, has announced an additional week-long winter break for students up to grade 1 due to the prevailing cold weather conditions in the province.

Following the deaths of dozens of children across the province due to pneumonia, Naqvi ordered to postpone all examinations scheduled for this month.

The Chief Minister stated that schools across Punjab will remain closed for another week. During an emergency meeting at Children’s Hospital in Lahore today, Mohsin Naqvi stated that eight out of every 10 children are reported to be suffering from pneumonia.

Moreover, he highlighted that a significant number of the deceased children are infants under six months old.

It should be noted that earlier this week, Naqvi had announced that there will be no further extension of winter holidays for schools and colleges in Punjab.