Caretaker Govt Invites Budget Proposals For FY25

The caretaker government has commenced the budgeting process and invited proposals for budget FY25, official sources informed ProPakistani.

The Ministry of Commerce has actively solicited proposals for the budget, setting a deadline of February 15 for submissions.

Various government agencies and representatives from the private sector have been invited to contribute. Emphasis has particularly been placed on seeking recommendations regarding potential changes in customs tariff rates.

Sources revealed that the Ministry of Commerce has formally communicated the call for proposals through a written letter. Key entities, including the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), the Ministry of Industries and Production, and the National Tariff Commission, have been approached for insights.

In addition to governmental bodies, input has been sought from the Drug Regulatory Authority and the Engineering Development Board. The caretaker government has extended the invitation to industry associations and chambers of commerce, reaching out to the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and the Overseas Investors Chambers of Commerce and Industry (OICC).

Sources said suggestions have been requested from regional chambers, including those in Karachi, Hyderabad, Lahore, and Islamabad. The caretaker government has also informed the Pakistan Business Council, Pakistan Stock Exchange, and the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA), among others, to submit their proposals by the submission deadline.