BISE Lahore Launches Online Portal and Mobile App for Students

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Jan 15, 2024 | 7:19 pm

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has launched an online portal and a mobile application of the Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE).

During his visit to the BISE Lahore, Naqvi launched “a user-friendly online portal for all services, streamlining access to documents and all the services.”

The online facilities will enable students to receive documents at their doorstep. Furthermore, the caretaker CM announced that ‘this groundbreaking initiative will soon extend to the remaining 8 boards across Punjab.’

According to the details, students can pick from two options on the mobile app: visit the board office to receive their degree or have it delivered to their homes for a fee.

The caretaker CM lauded the efforts of the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) for swiftly launching the online services. Additionally, he voiced his concerns about the current state of education in the country.

However, Naqvi hoped that the next government would work on vital education reforms to address the challenges.

Click Here to download the mobile app.

