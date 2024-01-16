Redmi Note 13 Gets New 4G Models Starting at $179

Xiaomi has initiated the global expansion of its Redmi Note 13 series, introducing the 5G-capable Redmi Note 13, Note 13 Pro, and Note 13 Pro+ models. Alongside these, Xiaomi has also unveiled a pair of more budget-friendly Redmi Note 13 4G variants.

The Helio G99 chipset powers the Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G, while the Note 13 4G features the Snapdragon 685 processor. The Pro model offers configurations with 8 GB or 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB or 512 GB storage options. On the other hand, the Note 13 comes with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and storage choices of 128 GB or 256 GB.

Both smartphones sport 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED displays with 1080p resolution and in-display fingerprint scanners for added security. The Pro model incorporates Gorilla Glass 5 protection, while the Note 13 features Gorilla Glass 3, and both displays offer a peak brightness of 1,300 nits.

Shifting the focus to the camera setups, the Redmi Note 13 Pro boasts the identical 200MP Samsung ISOCELL HP3 primary camera found in the Note 13 Pro 5G. This camera offers up to 4x in-sensor zoom crop for enhanced zoom capabilities. On the other hand, the Note 13 4G is equipped with a 108MP main camera that provides 3x in-sensor zoom crop.

Both smartphones also come with additional camera features, including an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro camera, along with 16MP front-facing shooters for selfies and video calls. Unfortunately, video recording is limited to 1080p resolution.

The two phones share the same 5,000 mAh battery cell, but only the Pro comes with 67W wired charging while the vanilla model is limited to 33W. Both smartphones run on Android 13 with MIUI 14 and are designed to withstand dust and splashes with their IP54 rating.

In terms of color options, the Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G is available in Midnight Black, Forest Green, and Lavender Purple variants. Pricing for the 8 GB/256 GB configuration starts at $250.

On the other hand, the Redmi Note 13 4G can be found in Midnight Black, Ming Green, and Ice Blue color choices. The base model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage starts at $179.

Specifications