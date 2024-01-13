Xiaomi Poco X6 Series Launched Starting at $249

Xiaomi’s latest Poco phones have just become official in India including the Poco X6 and X6 Pro. Both phones are rebrands of previous launches with slightly different specifications. Poco X6 Pro appears to be a rebranded Redmi K70E while the Poco X6 is the Redmi Note 13 Pro under a different skin.

Poco X6 Pro distinguishes itself from the Redmi K70E by opting for MediaTek’s high-end Dimensity 8300 Ultra chipset, offering users a balance of power and efficiency, albeit with a slightly slower 67W charging capability when compared to the K70E’s impressive 90W speeds.

Both variants of the Poco X6 feature 6.67-inch AMOLED displays, boasting a high resolution of 1,220 x 2,712px, a fluid 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of up to 1,800 nits. Furthermore, they both incorporate a 16MP front-facing camera positioned within a punch-hole cutout, as well as convenient in-display fingerprint scanners, marking a notable first for Poco smartphones.

ALSO READ Redmi Note 13 Series Launches Globally on January 15

The camera setup on both Poco X6 models is led by a 64MP primary camera that incorporates a 2x lossless in-sensor zoom functionality, further enhanced by Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). Complementing the primary sensor, the camera system includes an 8MP ultrawide module and a 2MP macro lens.

In terms of software, Poco X6 Pro runs on Xiaomi’s HyperOS, which is built upon the foundation of Android 14. On the other hand, the X6 initially ships with the older MIUI 14, but Poco has confirmed an upcoming update to HyperOS. Furthermore, Poco is committed to delivering three Android updates and four years of security patches for both X6 variants, ensuring long-term usability and security.

ALSO READ Poco M6 Pro Launched With 120Hz AMOLED and 64MP Camera

Poco X6 Pro packs a 5,000 mAh battery complemented by 67W fast charging capabilities. Meanwhile, the standard X6 offers a slightly larger 5,100 mAh battery, also equipped with rapid 67W charging support.

Poco has provided a range of color options to suit individual preferences. Poco X6 is available in classic black, pristine white, and stylish blue, while the Poco X6 Pro offers a distinctive choice of black, elegant grey, and the signature Poco yellow.

Poco X6 has a starting price of $249 while the Poco X6 Pro will go for $299 in India. International prices for these phones will most likely be higher.

Specifications