Pakistani Students Win 13 Medals in International Competition Against 20+ Countries

Pakistani students have performed exceptionally well at the International Contests Center (ICC) Olympiads, held in Houston, America.

The competition featured participants from more than 20 countries engaging in various subjects, including Natural Science, Physics, and Astronomy.

Sudaiss Shahid and Muhammad Zain Siddique of Pakistan clinched top positions in their category, earning Gold Medals and coveted tech prizes.

Pakistani students secured a remarkable 13 medals, comprising 2 Gold, 3 Silver, and an impressive 8 Bronze Medals, showcasing their exceptional academic abilities on the global stage.

The medalists, representing various educational institutions across the country, have demonstrated both individual excellence and a collective dedication to success.

Following is the complete list of winners:

Two Absolute Winners

Sudaiss Shahid from Aitchison College, Lahore, secured a Gold Medal, earning an Apple MacBook.

Similarly, Muhammad Zain Siddique from Beaconhouse JT Campus, Lahore, clinched a Gold Medal and received an Apple iPad.

Gold Medals

Muhammad Zain Siddique (Beaconhouse JT Campus, Lahore) Sudaiss Shahid (Aitchison College, Mall Road Lahore)

Silver Medals

Talal Baig (Beaconhouse JT Campus, Lahore) Muhammad Mohid Rizwan (Beaconhouse JT Campus, Lahore) Musa Khan Lodhi (Sultan Shah Aga Khan School, Karachi)

Bronze Medals