Bank Of Khyber (Bok) Signs Agreement with Euronet for Digital Payments and Switch Management Services

Bank of Khyber (BoK) and Euronet Pakistan have entered into a partnership for digital payments and switch management services. The partnership includes the complete implementation and portfolio migration of all debit cards and ATMs from the legacy platform, alongside integration with all surround systems onto Euronet.

The entire solution will be hosted on a PCI-DSS compliant infrastructure in Euronet’s data center facilities in Pakistan and will be fully compliant with global data security and customer data protection standards. All customer and transactional data will reside within Pakistan ensuring complete alignment and compliance with the local regulatory requirements.

Furthermore, service level guarantees with complete safeguards for technology obsolescence including hardware upgrades and business continuity shall factor in to maintain an optimal operational performance for the bank.

The official agreement was signed by Irfan Saleem Awan, Acting MD/CEO of BoK, and Kashif Gaya, CEO of Euronet Pakistan, with senior executives from both institutions in attendance including Shaikh Mashood ur Rehman, Chief Information Officer, Asim Bashir, Group Head Digital Banking, Sher Muhammad, Group Head Conventional Banking, Khalid Abdul Aziz, Chief Compliance Officer, Moin Rana, Group Head Operations, Manzar Habib, Chief Information Security Officer, Shahzad Qureshi, Departmental Head Business Technology, Saqib Shahzad, Senior Project Manager, Syed Ghouse Fakhri, Head of Business Development & EPMO and Furqan Habib, Senior Manager Finance from Euronet.