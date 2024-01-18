Beware of Fake Election Commission WhatsApp Account

In a recent revelation, it has been disclosed that a fake WhatsApp account, using the name and image of Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, has been in operation.

The disclosure was made by the Election Commission spokesperson in a statement to the media.

The spokesperson has advised the public to exercise caution against fake messages and false propaganda circulating through this deceptive WhatsApp account. Emphasizing the importance of relying on verified sources, they clarified that messages attributed to the Chief Election Commissioner on unauthorized platforms should be treated as misinformation.

ALSO READ Caretaker Govt Invites Budget Proposals For FY25

Sources indicate that the matter has been brought to the attention of relevant authorities, including the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority.

The incident occurred when the general elections in the country are scheduled for February 8, 2024, and the preparations for the elections are in the final stage.