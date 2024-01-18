CNG Stations Will Remain Closed for 2 Days in Sindh

The Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC) on Thursday announced the closure of all Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations in Sindh for 48 hours.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the company said that all CNG stations will remain closed for two days from 8 am on January 20, Saturday till 8 am on January 22, Monday.

He added that the decision to close CNG stations across the province was made as part of the gas load management plan to address the current gas shortfall.

According to the statement from SSGC, the closure of CNG stations will include those operating on RLNG. Previously, CNG stations had been closed for 48 hours from 8 am December 30, 2023, to 8 am January 1, 2024, due to a shortage of gas supplies in the company’s system.

The company had explained that the shortage of gas supplies in SSGC’s system has reduced gas availability, which has led to ‘depletion of line pack and causing low pressures in the system.’