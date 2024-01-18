CNG Stations Will Remain Closed for 2 Days in Sindh

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Jan 18, 2024 | 2:04 pm

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC) on Thursday announced the closure of all Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations in Sindh for 48 hours.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the company said that all CNG stations will remain closed for two days from 8 am on January 20, Saturday till 8 am on January 22, Monday.

He added that the decision to close CNG stations across the province was made as part of the gas load management plan to address the current gas shortfall.

According to the statement from SSGC, the closure of CNG stations will include those operating on RLNG. Previously, CNG stations had been closed for 48 hours from 8 am December 30, 2023, to 8 am January 1, 2024, due to a shortage of gas supplies in the company’s system.

The company had explained that the shortage of gas supplies in SSGC’s system has reduced gas availability, which has led to ‘depletion of line pack and causing low pressures in the system.’

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Arsalan Khattak

lens

Ali Zafar Gives Thumbs Up to Bollywood’s Cover of ‘Jhoom’
Read more in lens

proproperty

Marina Sports City and Meinhardt Join Hands to Elevate Development Excellence in West Lahore
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>