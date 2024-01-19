My Zong App and JoChaho Collaborate to Make Online Shopping in Pakistan Affordable

Zong 4G, Pakistan’s leading telecommunication operator has joined hands with JoChaho.pk to offer compelling discounts on online shopping through My Zong App and give users a chance to win exciting prizes through a lucky draw.

JoChaho.pk is an emerging e-commerce marketplace operating online in Pakistan, providing a wide range of products for users to shop. The product categories vary from electronic appliances to mobile accessories, gadgets, etc.

MZA and JoChaho’s collaboration is an effort to provide users with the best discounts and to provide users with the chance to become JoChaho’s lucky draw winner.

MZA users can avail this offer by simply logging on to their app and clicking on the ‘JoChaho’ banner which will lead users directly to JoChaho’s landing page. After installing the JoChaho app and creating an account, MZA users can avail a flat 10% discount on all products (Valid only for MZA’s users).

Furthermore, after the purchase, users will be able to enter JoChaho’s lucky draw. 15 Lucky Winners will be randomly selected, each of whom will get a chance to win exciting prizes like motorbikes, smartwatches, TVs, mobile phones, etc.

As Zong’s spoke person says: “Through this collaboration, My Zong App, wants to bring forth new offers for its users so that they can enjoy online shopping while ensuring ease of access and affordability. Users can now shop from a variety of products and get them delivered to their doorstep through the ‘JoChaho’ app. So, what are you waiting for? Log onto your MZA app today and enjoy this offer!”