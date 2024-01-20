Here Are The 10 Fastest Growing Jobs on LinkedIn

In the dynamic world of professional opportunities, LinkedIn has emerged as the go-to platform for career enthusiasts aiming to stay ahead.

According to CNBC, LinkedIn data indicates a 25% change in job skill sets since 2015, and there’s a projected global shift of 65% by 2030.

The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation has introduced both opportunities and challenges for workers and companies. Recently, LinkedIn released the “Jobs on the Rise” list for 2024, which shows the 25 fastest-growing jobs in the United States over the last five years.

LinkedIn’s data reveals that 68% of the roles on the list, including seven of the top 10 jobs, didn’t exist 20 years ago.

1. Chief Growth Officer

A Chief Growth Officer is responsible for developing an organization’s strategies to increase sales, foster sustainable growth, and expand market reach.

2. Government Programme Analyst

This type of analyst assesses public sector projects by analyzing data, monitoring budgets, and ensuring regulatory compliance.

3. Environment Health Safety Manager

An Environment Health Safety Manager is responsible for implementing risk management techniques and ensuring compliance with environmental, health, and safety laws. The focus is on creating a secure and sustainable work environment for employees.

4. Director of Revenue Operations

A Director of Revenue Operations supervises a business’s practices related to revenue generation.

5. Sustainability Analyst

A Sustainability Analyst evaluates a business’s environmental, social, and governance actions, aiming to improve efficiency and create positive social impacts.

6. Advanced Practice Providers

Advanced Practice Providers are licensed medical practitioners, who provide primary care services, including examination, diagnosis, and treatment for patients.

7. Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion

A Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion is responsible for creating and implementing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) policies to create an inclusive workplace.

8. AI Consultant

An AI Consultant provides guidance on integrating AI technologies into business operations.

9. Recruiter

A Recruiter is responsible for sourcing and evaluating qualified candidates for open roles within an organization.

10.AI Engineer

An AI Engineer is involved in creating and developing AI models and algorithms, designing intelligent systems capable of performing tasks that typically require human intellect.