Beware of This Online Camera App

In a proactive move to protect sensitive national security data, the Government of Pakistan has issued a cybersecurity advisory to government departments, officials, and employees regarding the use of online camera applications.

The advisory specifically highlights the potential threat posed by the NoteCam Lite- GPS Memo Camera app, which has been identified as a tool utilized by hostile intelligence agencies to gather data, including grid references of military installations and other sensitive locations.

Developed by Derekr Corporation and available on the Google Play store since May 12, 2015, NoteCam Lite- GPS Memo Camera has garnered over 10 million downloads. The app integrates GPS information, providing details such as latitude, longitude, altitude, accuracy, time, and user comments.

However, the cybersecurity advisory points out the app’s extensive permissions, including access to precise locations, the ability to read, modify, and delete content on SD cards, advertising ID permission, running foreground services, Google Play license check, full network access, and more.

The advisory strongly urges government officials and employees to avoid using NoteCam Lite- GPS Memo Camera and its pro version, NoteCam Pro-Photo with notes. The advisory explicitly states that the use of this app may be treated as banned, and individuals are cautioned against taking pictures of sensitive civil, military, and other critical installations and their surroundings.