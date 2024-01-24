OnePlus 12 and 12R Launch Globally With Biggest Cooling Systems to Date

OnePlus 12 and Ace 3 launched in the Chinese market by the end of 2023 and now the two phones have just made their global debut as the OnePlus 12 and 12R, respectively, through a launch event in New Dehli, India.

The international versions of these phones are nearly identical, with the only exception being the software. The Chinese counterparts come with Oppo’s ColorOS UI on top, while the global models get the classic Oxygen OS, though it has been drastically changed to match ColorOS anyway.

OnePlus 12

The standout feature of these phones is their incredibly large 9,140 mm² vapor chamber, making it the largest one to date. It is double-sided to keep both the screen and the back cool, making it ideal for gaming. OnePlus calls it the Dual Cryo-velocity VC Cooling System.

The OnePlus 12 brings the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. This powerhouse boasts a CPU that’s 30% faster and a GPU that’s 25% quicker than its predecessor, the Gen 2. Memory configurations offer up to 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and a capacious 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage (It’s worth noting that the 24 GB and 1 TB variants appear to be reserved for the Chinese market).

ALSO READ OnePlus 12 Launched As One of the Best Android Phones to Date

At the forefront, the OnePlus 12 flaunts a state-of-the-art 6.82-inch LTPO 4.0 AMOLED display with a resolution of 1440 x 3168 pixels. This panel offers a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz, ensuring silky-smooth visuals. What’s even more impressive is its exceptional brightness capabilities, reaching up to 4,500 nits in localized areas and 1,600 nits across the entire screen.

The camera configuration includes a 50MP LYT-808 main sensor, which is a 1/1.4-inch imager with OIS. The second shooter is a 64MP periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom based on the OmniVision OV64B 1/2.0-inch sensor. The third camera is a 48MP ultrawide sized at 1/2.0-inches and the selfie camera is a 32MP shooter.

Battery capacity is 5,400 mAh with 100W wired charging, 50W wireless charging, and even 10W reverse wireless charging to charge up your peripherals. The American OnePlus 12, however, will be limited to 80W wired charging.

The OnePlus 12 has a starting price of $799 in the international market in the same color options as the Chinese model, Flowy Emerald (the green one) and Silky Black.

OnePlus 12R

This is the first time the OnePlus 12R is venturing out of the Indian market, which is a welcome development for fans since it offers many of the same features under a cheaper price tag.

Under the hood, the OnePlus 12R is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset from 2023. With configurations offering up to 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256 GB of UFS 4.0 storage, this phone is geared up to meet the demands of power users. It’s worth noting that the OnePlus 12R shares the same dual VC (9,140mm2) chamber as the 12, ensuring top-notch thermals.

The OnePlus 12R boasts a 6.78-inch LTPO4 AMOLED display with a resolution of 1264 x 2780 pixels, which is lower than the OnePlus 12. But with a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz, this screen ensures a buttery-smooth user experience as well. Notably, it matches the OnePlus 12 with its impressive peak brightness of 4,500 nits in localized areas and a nominal brightness of 1,600 nits across the entire display.

ALSO READ OnePlus Ace 3 Launched as an Affordable OnePlus 12 for $365

Battery capacity is nearly the same as OnePlus at 5,500 mAh with the same 100W wired charging, but there is no wireless charging available on the OnePlus 12R.

The OnePlus 12R launches at a much cheaper starting price of $500. The available colors are Iron Gray and Cool Blue.

Specifications