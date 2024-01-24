FIA Identifies Hundreds of Social Media Accounts Involved in Anti-Judiciary Propaganda

The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing has successfully identified 550 social media accounts involved in a negative propaganda campaign against the judiciary.

This development comes following the directives of a specially constituted Joint Investigation Team (JIT) assigned to probe the malicious social media campaign against Supreme Court judges.

The FIA Cyber Crimes Wing revealed that among the identified accounts, 290 belong to prominent figures including journalists, politicians, lawyers, and ordinary users who were found spreading negative propaganda against Supreme Court judges.

The extensive list includes 140 Facebook accounts, 117 accounts on TikTok and Instagram combined, and 20 YouTubers actively posting content against the judiciary and the Pakistan Army. Shockingly, among them are 11 well-known TikTokers and two top Pakistani models.

Collectively, these accounts have shared over a million posts and tweets targeting judges and the Pakistan Army. The FIA is currently undertaking a thorough forensic audit of these accounts, with legal action poised to be initiated against the account holders upon completion of this phase.

This measure was set in motion by the federal government, which, just a week ago, notified a six-member JIT to investigate and “ascertain facts behind the malicious social media campaign” against Supreme Court judges.

The JIT, headed by the Additional Director General of FIA’s Cyber Crime Wing, includes representatives from the Intelligence Bureau (IB), Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), the DIG Islamabad police, and a representative from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

In its initial meetings, the committee included a member from the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and directed the FIA to identify the social media accounts involved in the negative campaign.