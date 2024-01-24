Gold Price in Pakistan Stable After Mixed Start to the Week

By ProPK Staff | Published Jan 24, 2024 | 3:27 pm

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

After a mixed start to the week, the price of gold in Pakistan remained stable on Wednesday.

According to data issued by the Karachi Sarafa Association, the price of gold (24 carats) remained unchanged at Rs. 215,200 while the price of 10 grams stood at Rs. 184,500.

The price of gold in the local market fell by Rs. 600 per tola on Monday but recovered most of the losses on Tuesday as it rose by Rs. 500 per tola. Last week, the price of the precious metal fell by Rs. 2,150 per tola.

In the international market, spot gold was down 0.2 percent to $2,024.46 per ounce by 0327 GMT, while the US gold futures were unchanged at $2,025.50.

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Teacher Goes Viral for Listing 32 Banned Words in Classroom
Read more in lens

perspective

Creating an Ecosystem for Lean Customer Experience
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>