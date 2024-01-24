Minister Gohar Ejaz Gets Charge of 3rd Ministry From Caretaker PM

By ProPK Staff | Published Jan 24, 2024 | 5:28 pm

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarulhaq Kakar has assigned the Interior Ministry to Commerce and Industries Minister Dr. Gohar Ejaz after the Division’s top seat remained empty for five weeks.

“The Prime Minister, in terms of rule 3(4) of the Rules of Business, 1973, has been pleased to assign the portfolio of Interior to Mr. Gohar Ejaz, Federal Minister for Commerce, Industries & Production and Board of Investment, with immediate effect,” read a notification issued by the Cabinet Division earlier today.

The Ministry of Interior is considered a full-time ministry because the minister must work with the provinces on issues of law and order. Sarfraz Bugti, the caretaker interior minister, resigned more than 35 days ago.

Bugti left his post on December 15, 2023, to participate in the election. The caretaker prime minister was not able to appoint an interior minister, until today.

