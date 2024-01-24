Punjab Launches Special 50% Discount Card for Disabled People

The Punjab government has launched a new scheme to provide concessionary travel cards to people with disabilities.

These cards can be used to avail a 50% discount on fares on public transport. The initiative, launched under the Punjab Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Act, aims to make public transportation more accessible for disabled individuals.

The concessionary travel card scheme is available to all disabled persons holding a disability certificate issued by the government. Individuals can apply for the card at the office of the Deputy Director of Social Welfare in their respective districts.

نگران وزیر اعلیٰ پنجاب @MohsinnaqviC42 کا احسن اقدام پنجاب ایمپاورمنٹ آف پرسنز ود ڈس ابیلیٹیز ایکٹ کے تحت محکمہ سوشل ویلفیئر پنجاب کا خصوصی افراد کے لیے رعایتی سفری کارڈ کا اجراء pic.twitter.com/475hoVChEZ — Government of Punjab (@GovtofPunjabPK) January 24, 2024

Last year, the caretaker provincial government announced free travel for senior citizens and students in the Orange Line Metro Train, Metro Bus Service, and Speedo Bus Service. However, just ahead of the winter vacations, the provincial government decided to discontinue the service

Earlier this month, Caretaker Chief Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, directed officials to resume the free travel facility on the mega public transport projects.

Students up to class XII can enjoy free travel on all Metro Buses and the Orange Line Train until the summer vacation.