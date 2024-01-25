IG Punjab Clarifies Reports of 5 Consecutive Holidays for Educational Institutes Across the Province

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Jan 25, 2024 | 10:54 am

Inspector General Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, has clarified that schools, colleges, and universities in all cities of the province will not be closed.

He said this in response to the ongoing uncertainty about educational institutions in the province. It should be noted that reports on social media and certain news outlets claimed that educational institutions could be closed from January 25 to January 29, 2024, due to a security threat.

However, IG Punjab has refuted these reports. According to Dr. Usman Anwar, there is no security threat. He ensured that all educational institutions will continue to operate as usual.

In a statement from the provincial capital, the IG clarified that they haven’t issued any official order to close any school or college in the province.

Following the police’s chief statement, students in different cities of the province, including Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, and Faisalabad, would attend classes as per normal schedule.

Dr. Usman Anwar termed the news circulating regarding the closure of educational institutes as fake. He also expressed his disapproval of the misuse of online platforms for spreading baseless rumors.

The IG warned of legal action against those spreading misinformation on social media platforms.   

