PM Urges Saudi Arabia’s Al-Jomaih Group to Invest in Pakistan’s Alternative Energy Sector

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar Thursday urged Saudi Arabia’s Al-Jomaih Group to invest in Pakistan’s alternative energy sector.

The prime minister, in a meeting with a four-member delegation, led by the Al-Jomaih Group’s Sheikh Abdulaziz Hammad, said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have brotherly ties which were getting stronger.

The Al-Jomaih Group made a huge investment in the K- Electric. The prime minister said that Pakistan greatly valued the Saudi investment and welcomed its investment in the energy sector.

He also lauded K-Electric’s strategy to invest in the alternative energy sector as it would help reduce the power tariff for the benefit of consumers. He expressed the hope that K-Electric would further improve its infrastructure to ensure uninterrupted power supply to domestic and industrial consumers.

The visiting delegation thanked the prime minister for resolving the longstanding issues faced by the company. Apprising the prime minister of the company’s 1500 megawatt projects, the delegation informed the premier that the projects would focus on the use of local resources and alternative energy.