SBP Reserves Increase by $243 Million Due to IMF Loan Tranche

By ProPK Staff | Published Jan 25, 2024 | 8:54 pm

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) rose by $243 million on a weekly basis according to data issued by the central bank on Thursday.

On January 19, the foreign currency reserves held by the SBP were recorded at $8.27 billion, up $243 million compared to $8.027 billion on January 12.

In a statement, the central bank highlighted that it received the second International Monetary Fund (IMF) tranche of $705 million under the $3 billion Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) and executed government’s external debt repayments.

Overall liquid foreign currency reserves held by the country, including net reserves held by banks other than the SBP, stood at $13.341 billion, up $196 million over the previous week. The net reserves held by banks stood at $5.071 billion, registering a decrease of $47 million during the week.

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

‘Shor’: Mooroo Drops Soulful Track With Talha Anjum
Read more in lens

perspective

Creating an Ecosystem for Lean Customer Experience
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>