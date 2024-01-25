SIFC’s Executive Committee Recommends Policy Initiatives to Further Refine Investment Climate

The Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) resumed the second session of its 8th Executive Committee Meeting on Thursday to deliberate on the agendas of the remaining ministries.

The meeting was chaired by the Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives and attended by concerned Federal and Provincial Ministers and high-level government officials.

The concerned ministries presented progress on sectoral projects and policy initiatives under SIFC’s ambit and gave detailed plans to steer future endeavors.

The committee reviewed the ongoing efforts to strengthen the domestic dispute resolution mechanism, a pivotal policy initiative to enhance investors’ confidence.

The lines of effort in human resource development and investments in mega infrastructure projects were also reviewed by the Committee. The stakeholders were directed to expedite various initiatives to provide a comprehensive enabling environment to the investors through seamless connectivity, essential services, and a well-trained labor force in line with international standards.

In the end, the committee undertook a thorough discussion to develop a consensus on cross-sectoral aspects and recommended various policy initiatives to further refine the investment climate.