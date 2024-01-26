Apartment Fire Claims Lives of Pakistani Man and Daughter in UAE

In Sharjah, a residential apartment fire claimed the lives of a Pakistani father and daughter, according to media reports.

As per the Pakistani Consulate in Dubai, a devastating fire occurred in the apartmentof a Pakistani expat’s family in Sharjah, UAE, resulting in the unfortunate demise of the father and one of his daughters.

The consulate added that the wife and two other children are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Qasmiya Hospital Sharjah.

The Consulate General of Pakistan in Dubai stated that it is in contact with the company where the father was employed. Furthermore, the consulate added that it is providing support to the family during this challenging time and is ensuring necessary assistance.

According to Khaleej Times, the tragic incident occurred in the Muweileh area of Sharjah in the early hours and death was due to suffocation. It should be noted that with a population of 1.7 million, Pakistani nationals form the second-largest expat community in the UAE.