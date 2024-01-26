International Court Delivers First Ruling in Case Against Israel’s Genocide in Gaza

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Jan 26, 2024 | 5:58 pm

📢 For the latest International & UAE news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has initiated delivering the preliminary order concerning South Africa’s genocide case filed against Israel’s tyranny over Palestine.

According to the presiding judge, on Friday, the court will not dismiss the case accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza. Judge Donoghue acknowledged that some accusations against Israel align with the Genocide Convention’s provisions.

ALSO READ

The judge added that Israel’s military operation resulted in a large number of deaths and injuries, as well as massive destruction of homes. She cited a statement by senior UN official Martin Griffiths, who described Gaza as “a place of death and despair.”

ALSO READ

The ICJ has ordered Israel to take all measures within its power to prevent genocide. It includes ensuring that its forces do not engage in genocide and taking steps to preserve evidence related to the alleged genocide.

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Arsalan Khattak

lens

Arif Lohar’s Heartwarming Moment: Sons Lip Sync His Song ‘AAA’ in Adorable Video
Read more in lens
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>