The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has initiated delivering the preliminary order concerning South Africa’s genocide case filed against Israel’s tyranny over Palestine.

According to the presiding judge, on Friday, the court will not dismiss the case accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza. Judge Donoghue acknowledged that some accusations against Israel align with the Genocide Convention’s provisions.

The judge added that Israel’s military operation resulted in a large number of deaths and injuries, as well as massive destruction of homes. She cited a statement by senior UN official Martin Griffiths, who described Gaza as “a place of death and despair.”

The ICJ has ordered Israel to take all measures within its power to prevent genocide. It includes ensuring that its forces do not engage in genocide and taking steps to preserve evidence related to the alleged genocide.