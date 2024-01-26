PTA’s Revenue Grows 17% to Rs. 850 Billion in FY23

The revenue of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) surged by 17 percent to Rs. 850 billion in fiscal year 2022-2023, according to the regulator’s annual report for 2023.

PTA Chairman Major General (Retired) Hafeez-ur-Rehman presented the report to Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar Ul Haq Kakar on Friday.

In a short statement, the regulator said that this financial success not only reflects the resilience of Pakistan’s telecommunications sector but also signifies a positive impact on the country’s economic landscape.

The chairman told the caretaker prime minister that Pakistan has achieved an outstanding 90 percent accessibility to mobile services across the nation. This ensures that even the most remote areas are now connected, bringing the benefits of communication and connectivity to citizens in all corners of the country.

The report further unveiled the exponential growth in the user base, with the number of mobile phone users reaching 192 million. Additionally, the number of high-speed broadband users reached an impressive 130 million.

The premier commended the PTA chairman and his team for their commitment to bridging the digital divide. He expressed his appreciation for the impact of PTA’s initiatives, emphasizing the importance of technology in driving socio-economic development.

The chairman also shared insights into future initiatives aimed at expanding mobile and internet services to reach an even broader audience. The focus is on ensuring that digital connectivity becomes an integral part of everyday life, contributing to the overall progress and development of the nation, he added.

In a post on X, PTA said that the full report will be available on its website on January 29.