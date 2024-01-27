Elon Musk Confirms New Affordable Tesla Model is Coming in 2025

Elon Musk has officially announced the development of a “next-generation low-cost” Tesla electric vehicle (EV). Musk has expressed optimism that it will be available in the second half of 2025.

Furthermore, he reiterated his commitment to introducing a “revolutionary manufacturing system” for the upcoming vehicle. He claimed that it would be more advanced than the existing systems globally, surpassing them by a “significant margin.”

According to a recent article by Reuters, the upcoming vehicle is expected to be a small crossover codenamed “Redwood.” Reportedly, Tesla has contacted suppliers for quotes, predicting a weekly production volume of 10,000 vehicles.

It should be recalled that in the past, Musk had said that they are working on two new EV models with the potential to sell up to 5 million units per year combined.

“Our current schedule shows that we will start production towards the end of 2025, sometime in the second half,” he said. Initially, “Redwood” would be manufactured in Tesla’s Austin, Texas Gigafactory, and other locations around the world later.

Musk hinted at a strong push to accelerate assembly. “We’ll practically be sleeping on the line.”

Musk further claimed that the company’s new manufacturing technique will be “very hard to copy” because “you have to copy the machine that makes the machine that makes the machine… manufacturing inception.”

According to him, just as in the previous processes, the new production line might start at a slower pace before witnessing a significant ramp-up in production.