Pakistan Air Force Inducts New Airborne Early Warning and Control Aircraft

The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has reportedly acquired a new Erieye airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft based on the Saab 2000.

The recently acquired aircraft was given the serial “23058”. It was presented during a ceremony that marked the introduction of various aircraft types, including Chengdu J-10CE Dragon multirole fighters, former Belgian Air Force C-130H Hercules, and other logistics and auxiliary aircraft.

The Saab Erieye features an active electronically scanned array (AESA) system, with a detection range of up to 450 km. It is capable of transmitting its sensor data to friendly air and ground assets through data-link connectivity.

The five mission operator consoles within the Erieye AEW&C system enable operators to coordinate between the AEW&C and connected air assets, such as fighter aircraft. The acquisition of the ‘23058’ has expanded the PAF’s Erieye fleet to seven, with public records indicating serials for eight active units.

Until now, the PAF has acquired the Erieye through three separate orders. Initially, PAF signed its first order in 2006 for six AEW&Cs (plus one standard Saab 2000) for $1.15 billion. However, the order was reduced to four due to the devastating earthquake of 2005.

Following the adjustments, the cost for the Erieye decreased to $186 million. It means that each unit, excluding training and logistics costs, was priced at $93 million in 2007.

Three out of these four aircraft were damaged during a terrorist attack on Minhas Air Base five years later in 2012. It led to the write-off of one of them. Two of these returned to service in 2015 and 2015 after being internally restored by the PAF.

The Ministry of Defence Production (MoDP) in its 2015-2016 yearbook revealed the “recovery” of a “fourth AEW&C system” at a cost of $130.39 million US.

PAF’s Erieye AEW&C fleet was restored to four aircraft by 2016. The Air Headquarters (AHQ) in 2017 placed an order for an additional three Erieye AEW&C aircraft, as revealed by the then PAF Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman.

In an announcement in 2016, Saab disclosed receiving an AEW&C order worth $132 million, followed by a $153 million order in 2017. The combined cost amounted to $285 million US.

The delivery of the ‘Batch-II’ Erieye AEW&Cs was recorded in public export-import logs. In February 2017 as well as in April and May 2018, the PAF received radar systems and aircraft from Saab.

The Ministry of Defence Production (MoDP) recorded the purchase of a ‘sixth’ Erieye AEW&C in its 2017-2018 yearbook for $94.95 million. This order, part of the ‘Batch-II,’ was likely concluded in 2019.

Saab announced a new AEW&C sale worth $160.5 million from an unnamed buyer in May 2020, with deliveries taking place between 2020 and 2023. Later, the customer was revealed to be the PAF as it inducted Erieye aircraft with the serial numbers ‘20-057’ and, in December 2023, ‘23-058.’

