Gold Price in Pakistan Soars as International Prices Rise

By ProPK Staff | Published Jan 29, 2024 | 4:09 pm

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The price of gold in Pakistan posted a major increase on the opening day of the week to settle at Rs. 215,400 per tola.

According to data issued by the Karachi Sarafa Association, the price of gold (24 carats) rose by Rs. 1,500 per tola to Rs. 215,400 while the price of 10 grams saw an increase of Rs. 1,286 to Rs. 184,671.

It is pertinent to mention here that the price of gold has been on a consistent decline in the country for the past many weeks. Last week was the fourth consecutive week when the price of gold decreased on a week-on-week basis after falling by Rs. 1,400 per tola.

Gold prices in the country are mainly dependent on just two factors; the international gold prices and exchange rate. Today’s increase is largely down to an increase in international prices.

In the international market, spot gold rose 0.4 percent to $2,025.99 per ounce by 0403 GMT, while the US gold futures posted an increase of 0.4 percent to $2,025.20.

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Pakistani Swiftie breaks Guinness World Record for identifying Taylor Swift songs
Read more in lens

perspective

Creating an Ecosystem for Lean Customer Experience
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>