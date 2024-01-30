3G/4G Users in Pakistan Increase By 1.44 Million in December

The number of cellular subscribers increased from 189.26 million by the end of November to 189.44 million by the end of December 2023, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) data revealed.

The number of 3G and 4G users in Pakistan increased from 126.24 million by the end of November to 127.68 million by the end of December.

The cellular teledensity however declined from 78.98 percent by the end of November to 78.93 percent by end-December. Total teledensity decreased from 80.06 percent by the end of November to 80 percent by the end of December.

Next Generation Mobile Service (NGMS) penetration increased from 52.68 percent by the end of November to 53.2 percent by the end of December.

Jazz’s total count for 3G users declined from 3.569 million by the end of November to 3.492 million by the end of December. Jazz 4G users increased from 42.754 million by the end of November to 43.867 million by the end of December.

Zong 3G subscribers decreased from 2.265 million by end-November to 2.217 million by end-December while the number of 4G users increased from 33.869 million by end-November to 34.202 million by end-December.

Telenor 3G subscribers decreased from 2.477 million by end-November to 2.380 million by end-December while the number of 4G users of Telenor increased from 23.196 million by end-November to 23.300 million by end-December.

Ufone 3G users stood at 2.188 million by the end of December compared to 2.230 million by the end of November. The number of 4G users of Ufone increased from 14.349 million by the end of November to 14.484 million by the end of December.