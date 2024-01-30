40 Pakistani Companies Take Part in Dubai’s Arab Health Expo

Around 40 Pakistani companies are currently taking part in the four-day Arab Health 2024 exhibition, hosted at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Hussain Muhammad, Consul-General at Pakistan Consulate Dubai, expressed his happiness over the large number of Pakistani exhibitors participating in the leading expo.

The annual expo will conclude on February 1. It is pertinent to mention that Arab Health is one of the region’s largest healthcare shows, featuring over 3,000 exhibitors. Investors, professionals, and educators from more than 150 countries are participating in the event.

Following the inauguration of the Pakistan Pavilion, Hussain Muhammad highlighted its significance. He added that it provides lucrative investment opportunities and serves as a platform to address global healthcare challenges.

“The event will give Pakistani firms the opportunities to diversify their exports, explore new markets, and network with industry leaders from around the world,” he added.

The Consul-General emphasized that, with the support of the Government through the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), exhibitors are presenting pharmaceuticals, surgical items, and hospital textile products at the exhibition.

“Many sideline events and workshops are also planned during the 4-day event that will provide good exposure for our firms,” he said.