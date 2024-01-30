Fertilizer Industry Urges Nationwide Dealers to Ensure Urea Sales at Announced Market Retail Prices (MRPs)

In a groundbreaking move, leading fertilizer manufacturing companies in Pakistan, including Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited (FFC), Fauji Fertilizer Bin-Qasim Limited (FFBL), Engro Fertilizers Limited, Fatima Fertilizer Company Limited, and Agritech Limited, jointly hosted a convention with nationwide dealers on January 29, 2024, at Falettis Hotel, Lahore.

The primary objective of this convention was to engage the fertilizer dealers in a constructive dialogue and formulate immediate strategies aimed at reducing nationwide urea prices to benefit the farmers.

Attended by major fertilizer dealers from across the country, the convention facilitated a strategic discourse on vital topics such as fertilizer demand and supply situation, urea imports by the Government of Pakistan to fill the demand-supply gap, and the development of effective strategies to ensure the availability of urea and other fertilizers at manufacturer-recommended prices.

Representatives from the fertilizer industry, including Mr. Ather Javed, Group General Manager Marketing, Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd; Mr. Shakeel Ahmad, Advisor Fauji Fertilizer Bin-Qasim Limited, Ms. Rabel Sadozai, Director Marketing & Sales, Fatima Fertilizer Company Limited; Mr. Atif Muhammad Ali, Vice President Marketing, Engro Fertilizers Limited; Mr. Tanweer Raza, Head of Marketing, Agritech Limited, along with other senior management officials participated in the convention and interacted with the dealers.

All fertilizer companies expressed their commitment to ensuring nationwide availability of fertilizers. Simultaneously, they also shared the Government’s resolve to ensure national food security amidst the rising population.

Mr. Ather Javed shared a comprehensive update on the current status of the fertilizer market, distribution, and supply dynamics. He also highlighted the significant improvement in stock positions following the import of urea by the Government, which implied that substantial volumes of urea supply could be expected in the coming days.

Dealers were strongly urged to support the industry and play a pivotal role in tackling the crucial issue of fertilizer hoarding leading to market price manipulation while ensuring the sale of fertilizers to farmers at controlled rates.

Additionally, the widespread surge in urea consumption across various industries such as textiles, fish farming, etc. was also discussed, leading to a general upswing in urea demand nationwide. However, paramount importance was placed on prioritizing urea availability for agriculture productivity, underscoring its significance in safeguarding our national food security.

All stakeholders were urged to align with the government’s initiatives aimed at bolstering crop productivity and farmer profitability. Acknowledging the essential role of urea in wheat production, it was stressed that concerted efforts from all stakeholders are crucial to achieving the government’s wheat production target of 32 million tons for the current season. This target aims to reduce dependency on wheat imports, contributing to domestic food, feed, and seed requirements.

Fertilizer companies urged dealers to join the efforts for the smooth supply of fertilizers and contribute to stabilizing the current industry challenges. The convention concluded with an optimistic outlook, as all parties pledged mutual cooperation to ensure fertilizer supply at controlled rates, while maintaining a balance between supply and demand.