Minister Wants Plan to Hit $5 Billion Exports from Islamabad

Caretaker Federal Minister for Interior Gohar Ejaz has sought a plan from the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) to increase exports to $5 billion from Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

A delegation led by the President ICCI met the minister in the Interior Ministry on Tuesday. The delegation also appraised the minister of the challenges being faced.

The minister informed the delegation that a plan has been worked out under which the country would be divided into 39 sectors to realize the export target of $100 billion. The minister said that starting with Islamabad, the ICCI should come up with a plan by Friday on how to achieve the export target of $5 billion. The minister said that the ICT has a great potential to achieve export target due to its location, weather, and educated population.

“There are many opportunities for exports of IT, gems, and flowers from Islamabad”, said the minister, adding that the business community should play its full role in the development of the country.

The minister further said that the business community should play its role in pulling the country out of the prevailing economic challenges by increasing exports.

The business community of Islamabad should also fulfill its corporate social responsibilities and play its role in the welfare of the citizens, said the minister, adding that chambers should not only increase exports but also work hard for social development.