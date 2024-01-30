Over 70% of Bund Road Controlled Access Corridor in Lahore Has Been Completed

Punjab Caretaker Provincial Minister for Housing Azfar Ali Nasir conducted a thorough inspection of the Bund Road Controlled Access Corridor in Lahore recently.

During his visit, the minister examined the project’s progress, and assessed material quality and the overall arrangements upon the orders of Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

The minister was given a detailed briefing regarding the project, spanning from Saggian to Babu Sabu. It is pertinent to mention that 70% of the construction work on the Bund Road Package Two has already been completed.

Additionally, 75% of the construction work on Package One, spanning from Niazi Chowk to Saggian, has been completed as well.

On the other hand, progress on the construction of CBD Punjab Boulevard Walton Railway Crossing Flyovers is also going well. CEO of Central Business District Punjab (CBD) Imran Amin is overseeing the round-the-clock construction of the project to ensure its timely completion.

Recently, CM Naqvi during a visit ordered the officials to open the railway crossing flyover for traffic by February 15, 2024.