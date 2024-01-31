Al Shaheer Corporation Resumes Operations 1 Week Ahead of Schedule

Al Shaheer Corporation Limited (PSX: ASC) has commenced full operations at its Karachi plant a week earlier than originally scheduled, the company informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

“We are pleased to announce that during the Board meeting held today the board was informed by the Management that upon early completion of the maintenance, the operations of the company at its Karachi plant have been fully commenced,” the stock filing stated.

“This is further to the Announcement made on January 25, 2024, wherein it was informed that upon recommendation of the Management, the Board of Directors had decided to temporarily close the Company’s Karachi’s plant for maintenance, for a period of two weeks starting from January 26, 2024,” the filing recalled.

Earlier, ASC also accepted the resignation of Chief Executive Officer and Director Kamran Ahmed Khalil from the position of the company’s CEO with effect from April 24, 2024.

The Company is engaged in trading different kinds of halal meat including goat, cow, chicken, and fish, both for export market and local sales through a chain of retail stores.