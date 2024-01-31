Master Changan Hits New Milestone, Producing 40,000 Vehicles in Pakistan

Master Changan Motors Limited has marked another significant breakthrough by achieving the production milestone of 40,000 vehicles made in Pakistan. This accomplishment is a testament to the brand’s growing influence in the Pakistani market.

The milestone was celebrated at a ceremony at Changan’s plant in Karachi. The state-of-the-art plant at Bin Qasim is presently the leading Chinese automaker’s only RHD facility and is an integral part of Changan’s global supply chain. Master Changan has previously commemorated export milestones from the same plant as well.

The 40,000 units include vehicles from Changan’s diverse portfolio of SUVs, sedans, MPVs, and pickups. The achievement was made possible due to Master Changan’s nationwide presence in 18 cities with 29 dealers, a strong after-sales and spare parts network, progressive localization efforts, and robust supply chain collaboration with the principals in China.

Master Changan was formed in 2018 with an investment of USD 136 million. The company is a JV between Master Group and China’s #1 domestic automaker.