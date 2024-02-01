Faysal Bank and Total Parco Sign Agreement for Digital Payments Acceptance

By Press Release | Published Feb 1, 2024 | 5:30 pm

Faysal Bank Limited and Total Parco signed an agreement for the provision of cashless transactions across Total Parco’s extensive retail network.

Through this alliance, Faysal Bank’s state-of-the-art point-of-sale card acceptance solution will provide Total Parco’s customers the ability to make payments via cards as well as NFC solutions.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Yousaf Hussain, President & CEO, Faysal Bank, stated: “At Faysal Bank, we are privileged to have a multi-faceted relationship with Total Parco. This arrangement with Total Parco is a testament to our agenda to increase the acceptance and digital footprint across the country through Faysal Bank’s shariah-compliant financial solutions.”

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Asif Iqbal, CEO Total Parco, said: “At Total Parco, we acknowledge the needs of our customers and the changing trends in their preferences, hence this partnership with Faysal Bank will further our resolve in addressing the needs of our diverse customer base.” is a testament to our agenda to increase the acceptance and digital footprint

