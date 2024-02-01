Ghazanfar Azzam, Mobilink Bank CEO, Takes Bold Action in Advancing Gender Equality with the Champions of Change Coalition

Ghazanfar Azzam, President and CEO Mobilink Bank, has joined the Champions of Change Coalition, a globally recognised, innovative strategy for achieving gender equality, providing more leadership opportunities to women, and building respectful and inclusive workplaces.

Mobilink Bank is steadfast in its commitment to fostering Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) as core principles of its organisational ethos.

The Bank is committed to empowering women by offering tailored financial products and providing financial literacy training to female borrowers.

Mobilink Bank’s Women Inspirational Network (WIN) program, recognised by the International Labour Organization (ILO), is a testament to the Bank’s dedication to fostering women’s empowerment. This commitment is further strengthened by joining the Champions of Change Coalition, enhancing Mobilink Bank’s continual focus on driving positive change.

Mobilink Bank is part of the VEON group, a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and digital services to nearly 160 million customers in six dynamic markets that are home to 7% of the world’s population.

The Champions of Change Coalition has gained recognition as a high-impact model for driving progress on gender equality. This visionary strategy engages influential industry leaders, forming a high-profile coalition committed to accelerating gender equality in the workplace.

The Coalition includes CEOs, secretaries of government departments, non-executive directors and community leaders who believe gender equality is a major business, economic, societal and human rights issue.

First established as the Male Champions of Change (MCC) in 2010, by Elizabeth Broderick AO, the Coalition realigned its name to reflect the evolving makeup of leaders driving gender equality.

The Coalition now encompasses 14 groups, amounting to over 260 leaders covering every major sector of the economy, with the mission to achieve inclusive gender equality across their workplaces by 2030 and a significant and sustainable increase in the representation of women in leadership.

Convenor Fiza Farhan welcomed Ghazafar’s becoming of member saying: “We welcome Mobilink Bank to the impactful and actionable coalition of private sector leaders in Pakistan, stepping up proudly for gender equality within their organizations and communities, creating the much needed bold and disruptive action we need to make empowering women a business case leading to tangible and progressive outcomes.”

Reflecting on the Bank’s ongoing efforts, Mr. Ghazanfar shared: “I take great pride in our efforts to promote DEI across the board. Becoming part of the Champions of Change Coalition emphasizes our dedication to creating a more inclusive environment. At Mobilink Bank, empowering women is not just a social responsibility but a core element of our strategic priorities. We aspire to instill diversity within our organization and radiate that influence into the communities we serve. Our initiatives for women’s empowerment, diversity and inclusion are not symbolic; they embody our earnest dedication to fostering positive change.”

Mobilink Bank, acknowledged by the State Bank of Pakistan in the ‘Banking on Equality’ Index, is dedicated to advancing financial inclusion nationwide through inclusive digital and financial offerings.

The Bank is driving meaningful change through inclusive and employee-friendly policies, exclusive women’s empowerment products and programs and dedicated women champions across its branch network.