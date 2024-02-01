Here’s the AFC Asian Cup Quarter-Finals Schedule

Iran held their nerves against a dogged Syrian side on Wednesday and defeated them by 5-3 on penalties in a game where both teams fought hard to book a quarter-final berth.

FC Porto forward Mehdi Taremi gave the lead to Iran by rifling a penalty kick from the spot while Omar Khiribin leveled the game for Syria with a penalty.

The game went into extra where both sides failed to unlock each other’s defence and Iran kept their cool during the penalty shootout which turned out to be decisive.

Seven players in Iran’s starting eleven are currently playing for clubs in Europe and leagues outside of Iran, with the likes of Sardar Azmoun playing for AS Roma, Ali Reza Jahanbakhsh representing Feyenoord, and Mehedi Taremi representing FC Porto.

On the other hand, Syria was the underdog in this tie considering they qualified for the knockouts for the first time in their history.

ALSO READ Islamabad Still a Possible Venue for FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Japan’s quest toward their 5th Asian Cup title continues as they beat Bahrain, advancing to the quarter-final by a 3-1 margin.

Ritsu Doan, Takefusa Kubo, and Ayase Ueda scored the goals for Japan. In contrast, the only consolation goal for Bahrain was scored by the Japanese striker Ayase Ueda who bundled the ball into the net due to miscommunication with his keeper.

Bahrain topped Group E with 6 points while Japan finished runners-up in Group B after suffering a shock defeat against Iraq in the Group of Death.