Kohat Cement Successfully Completes Crucial Clinker-Making Procedure for Improving Production

Kohat Cement Company Limited (PSX: KOHC) has successfully completed the BMR (pyro-process optimization) of its existing 6,700 TPD Grey Cement production line located in Kohat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the cement maker informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Thursday.

KOHC said this development would help bring operational and cost efficiencies to the company.

Notably, pyro-process optimization is an approach of adjusting a process to optimize some specified set of parameters without violating some constraints. The most common goals are minimizing cost, maximizing throughput, and/or efficiency.

KOHC is engaged in the production and sale of cement. ANS Capital (Private) Limited is the holding company of the Company.

At the time of filing, the company’s scrip at the bourse was Rs. 223, up 3.35 percent or Rs. 7.23 with a turnover of 14,790 shares on Thursday.