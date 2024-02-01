Philip Morris International Earns Prestigious Inclusion in Dow Jones Sustainability™ World Index

Philip Morris International (PMI/ the Company) proudly announces its inaugural entry into the Dow Jones Sustainability™ World Index (DJSW Index), alongside its fourth consecutive year on the Dow Jones Sustainability™ North America Composite Index.

The DJSW Index is the most reputable benchmark for assessing the sustainability performance of companies worldwide and includes the top 10% of the largest 2,500 companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index based on economic, environmental, and social criteria.

PMI achieved an impressive score of 85 out of 100 in the 2023 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), marking a significant 21-point increase since it first began engaging with the DJSW Index in 2018. This year, PMI secured the highest CSA score among the 13 companies assessed in the tobacco industry by S&P.

PMI has been classified as “Prime”, a status awarded to companies with an ESG performance above a sector-specific threshold, meaning they fulfil ambitious absolute performance requirements. PMI stands as the sole entity from the tobacco industry to receive this distinguished qualification, positioning the company for responsible investment recognition.

Roman Yazbeck, Managing Director Philip Morris Pakistan Limited (an affiliate of PMI), commented on the company’s notable achievement: “PMI’s recognition in the Dow Jones Sustainability™ World Index emphasizes our commitment to sustainability. It reflects our dedication to innovation, growth, and creating a purpose-led, impact-driven, long-term value creation. PMI is proud to be the first company in the tobacco sector to be included in the prestigious Dow Jones Sustainability™ World Index, and hope to set the tone for the future of corporate sustainability efforts around the world.”