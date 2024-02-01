Shell Pakistan Conducts Free Eye Camps for Mechanics in Collaboration with LRBT

Shell Pakistan Limited (SPL) organized an eye camp for mechanics in partnership with Layton Rahmatulla Benevolent Trust (LRBT). The mechanics were provided free eye screening to ensure healthy eyesight.

As part of its community outreach program, SPL, in collaboration with LRBT, has been providing eye testing to community members.

The Chief Executive and Managing Director of Shell Pakistan Limited, Waqar Siddiqui, stated: “We aim to be a good neighbour wherever we work, by contributing to the well-being of our communities. Shell’s social performance programmes enable us to share with communities the benefits that economic development brings while creating a sustainable business environment.”

A team of ophthalmologists and support staff from LRBT conducts these eye tests and dispenses medicine for eye ailments. If further treatment is required, patients are referred to the nearest LRBT hospital, receiving additional free treatment.

Shell invests in the communities where we live and operate. Investment in local communities is tailored to the community’s needs and aligned with Shell’s business objectives.