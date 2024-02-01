State Bank of Pakistan Announces Internships for Students

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has announced a six-week Summer Internship Program for students. The program will take place from June 24 to August 02, 2024, at SBP Karachi.

Pakistani/AJK nationals with a valid CNIC/NICOP/Pakistani passport are invited to participate in the Summer Internship Program, the SBP added.

Eligibility Criteria:

To qualify, students must have finished at least two out of four years in a Bachelor’s degree program or be currently enrolled in a Master’s program.

The eligible disciplines include Economics, Business Administration, Public Administration, Accounting, Finance, Commerce, Mathematics, Statistics, Human Resources, Agriculture, Media Sciences/Mass Communication, Information Systems, and Technology.

Students must have a minimum of 70% marks where the percentage system applies or a minimum of 3.00 out of 4.00 or 4.00 out of 5.00 CGPA where the GPA system is applicable.

Applicants must fulfill these requirements at the time of applying for the program. Graduates or students awaiting results to meet the eligibility criteria are not eligible for participation.

Application Procedure:

Incomplete applications lacking the necessary information will not be considered for shortlisting.

Applications submitted in person, via surface mail, or through email will not be entertained.

If you encounter any technical issues while submitting the application, reach out to SBP via email at: [email protected]

Application Deadline

The last date to submit online application is February 15, 2024.

Selection:

The shortlisted students will be contacted by March 15, 2024, and will be required to submit scanned attested copies of last semester’s official transcript, CNIC/NICOP/valid Pakistani passport and domicile along with one passport size photograph.



Any attempt to influence the shortlisting process will result in automatic disqualification from the internship.



Selection will be made by SBP and selected students will receive a confirmation email along with the modalities to attend the internship.



Misinformation at any stage will lead to immediate cancellation of candidature for internship.



The internship will only be held at SBP, Karachi. It may be noted that selected interns shall not be paid any traveling cost incurred for the journey to Karachi and back nor entitled to any accommodation during the internship.



How to Apply