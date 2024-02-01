Tiwana’s Term as Secretary Revenue Division Extended

Published Feb 1, 2024

The Establishment Division has extended the additional charge of the post of Secretary, Revenue Division assigned to Malik Amjad Zubair Tiwana.

“The additional charge of the post of Secretary, Revenue Division assigned to Malik Amjad Zubair Tiwana, a BS-21 officer of Inland Revenue Service (IRS), presently posted as Chairman, Federal Board of Revenue, under Section 10 of the Civil Servants Act, 1973, is extended for another period of three (03) months or till the posting of a regular incumbent, whichever is earlier, with effect from 01-02-2024 and until further orders,” reads a notification issued by the  Establishment Division.

It is pertinent to mention here that Tiwana was appointed as the Chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue in August last year.

