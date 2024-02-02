88 Candidates Have Died Before General Elections 2024

Just ahead of the February 8 General Elections, as many as 88 candidates contesting for national and provincial assembly seats have passed away.

Among the candidates who have passed away before the upcoming elections, nine were contesting for National Assembly seats and 79 on provincial assembly.

Due to the tragic circumstances, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to postpone elections in three constituencies: NA-8 Bajaur, PK-22, and PK-91 Kohat.

The election in NA-8 Bajaur has been postponed due to the murder of an independent candidate and the unfortunate deaths of candidates in the other two constituencies.

However, elections in the other 85 constituencies will be held as per schedule.

The ECP has not revealed details about the causes of death for the remaining 85 candidates who passed away before the final candidate lists were published.